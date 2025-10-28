Glory on Gukesh’s mind as FIDE World Cup returns to India

Panaji: World Chess Champion D Gukesh is looking forward to returning to Goa, a venue that holds fond memories from his early playing days, as he prepares to lead the Indian challenge at the prestigious FIDE World Cup starting here on Friday.

The FIDE World Cup, one of the most significant events on the global chess calendar, returns to India after 23 years. The tournament will be held at a resort in North Goa from October 31 to November 27, 2025, offering a total prize fund of USD 2 million.

“I am really excited about the World Cup. Playing anywhere in India is great and I have some great memories of Goa. I have played some junior events there. So, looking forward to being there,” said Gukesh, who will start as the top seed in the competition.

The 19-year-old last competed in Goa in 2019, finishing 10th in the Category ‘A’ Goa International Open Grandmasters Chess Tournament despite being seeded much lower at the start.

Now returning as the reigning world champion, Gukesh hopes to make it another memorable trip to the coastal state, regarded among India’s top sporting and tourist destinations.A field of 206 players from 82 countries will compete in the knockout-format event.