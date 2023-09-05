Glenn Maxwell could skip ODI series against India

Melbourne: Star Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell may skip this month’s ODI series against India as he takes a cautious approach in the run up to the World Cup after his ankle flared up.

Maxwell was ruled out of the just-concluded T20I series against South Africa after he experienced soreness in his left ankle, the same foot he had injured last year.

“I still want to play some part of that India series. But I’m not feeling any pressure on it,” Maxwell was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

Australia are scheduled to travel to India for a three-match ODI series starting in Mohali on September 22, ahead of the World Cup.

“The selectors and the staff have been brilliant with me as well.

They don’t want to put too much pressure on me to sort of set that date because they know they’ve got a bit of extra time before the World Cup.

“So instead of rushing it and probably putting myself a week or two behind, being able to give myself extra time and make sure we get through the whole tournament,” he added.

All teams need to submit their 15-member squads to the ICC by September 5 while changes can be made till September 27.