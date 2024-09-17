Glasgow set to be announced as host city of ‘scaled down’ 2026 CWG: Report

London: The Scottish capital of Glasgow is set to be announced as the host city of a “scaled down” Commonwealth Games in 2026, a year after Australian state Victoria pulled out due to ballooning costs, according to reports.

The 2026 Commonwealth Games were to be held in multiple cities across Victoria but the Australian state made a shock announcement in July 2023 that it has pulled out of the multi-sport event citing a steep rise in projected expenditure.

The withdrawal, which led to the Victorian government paying 380 million Australian dollar (around USD 256 million) compensation to the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF), dealt a major blow on an event that has lost relevance in recent years. But it is learnt that the Australian authorities have promised “a multi-million pound investment” to help finalise Glasgow’s offer to rescue the multi-sport event.

“Glasgow, which hosted the games in 2014, is now close to confirming a scaled down event featuring fewer sports,” the BBC reported.

“The Scottish government is on the verge of agreeing a deal for Glasgow to host the Commonwealth Games in 2026.”

The Scottish and United Kingdom governments had refused to use any public money towards the rescue bid, which was being largely bankrolled by a 100 million pound (around USD 130 million) supplement from the CGF. UK government Health Secretary Neil Gray, however, warned that the 2026 Commonwealth Games would be different from when Glasgow previously

hosted the event.