‘Glad everyone thinks I’ll win World C’ship, but that’s not extra pressure’

New Delhi: First-time challenger D. Gukesh on Tuesday insisted he is not weighed down by the favourite’s tag heading into the World Championship clash against China’s Ding Liren, having enjoyed a purple patch after overcoming a rough phase.

The 18-year-old won the Candidates tournament in April to become the youngest challenger to the world title. He will take on Liren in Singapore from November 20 to December 15 for the coveted title and a prize fund of USD 2.50 million.

“I’m glad that people say this (that I am expected to win) and in general, I’m happy with my form. But it doesn’t really add any pressure,” Gukesh told a select group of media during a virtual interaction.

“I think it’s just the pressure of playing in the World Championship. But there is no additional pressure by what people are saying. I just want to play a good game in every round and see what happens.” The teenager has been in sensational form since winning the prestigious Candidates and recently guided India to their maiden Chess Olympiad victory.

On the other hand, Liren, the highest-rated chess player of all time, took a break from the game after defeating Russian GM Ian Nepomniachtchi at the World Championships, due to his battle with depression. The 31-year-old made his return earlier this year but has faced challenges with a significant drop in form.

Gukesh has largely been discreet about his plans for the World Championship, and when questioned about his match against Liren, the Indian chose to remain guarded.

“For me, it’s just a match against a very strong player. And I’m sure he’ll be coming to the match with the right spirit and he’ll be trying his best,” Gukesh said.

“So my approach is just to treat every game just with the utmost respect and energy and give it my best.”