Girona return to top of Spanish league after 1-0 win over Celta Vigo

Girona (Spain): Girona retuned to the top of the Spanish league with a 1-0 win over Celta Vigo, extending its superb start to the season.

Yangel Herrera’s injury-time goal on Friday took the Catalan club three points clear of Real Madrid and four clear of Barcelona, although they both have a game in hand. The two Spanish giants face off on Saturday in the “clasico” in Barcelona.

Girona had most of the chances at home and could have scored more in a dominant second half.

Yan Cuoto in particular was guilty of a bad miss when he blazed high over the bar with just the keeper to beat.