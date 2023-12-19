Girona back on top of Spanish League after beating Alaves

Madrid: Girona returned to the top of the Spanish league after a comprehensive 3-0 win over mid-table Alaves.

The result lifted Girona two points ahead of Real Madrid at the top of La Liga and nine clear of third-place Barcelona.

Striker Artem Dovbyk scored two goals and winger Yan Bueno Cuoto dazzled on the right wing as Girona was far superior.

Alaves has gone 24 matches away from home without a win, the worst such run in the club’s history.

The surprise title contender took the lead midway through the first half when Dovbyk was on hand to nod home a rebound after Antonio Sivera could only parry Cuoto’s shot.

Cuoto was involved again four minutes before halftime when the tricky winger fed Portu, who spun and rifled in a low shot.

With an hour gone, Dovbyk made it 3-0 from the penalty spot after Cuoto was brought down in the box. It was the Ukrainian striker’s 10th goal in 16 games. Only Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham has scored more.

Alaves was 13th place in La Liga, three points above the relegation zone. Its next match is at home to Real Madrid on Thursday. Girona is at Betis on the same day.