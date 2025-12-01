Gill’s fitness assessment to start

Ranchi: India’s T20I vice-captain Shubman Gill will be reporting at Bengaluru’s Centre of Excellence on Monday for his mandatory fitness assessment protocols, which will determine his return to action for the upcoming five-match series against South Africa starting December 9.

“Gill was administered an injection and advised 21 days of rest and rehabilitation, which included specific exercises to strengthen the muscles of the injured area. Obviously, the sports science team would go through all his mandatory fitness tests before he starts the

skills training.” Meanwhile, there is some good news for fans as Hardik Pandya has got the clearance to return to the T20 format and will be playing his first match in nearly two-and-half months against Punjab in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.