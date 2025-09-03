‘Gill will try to prove a point at Asia Cup’

dubai: Shubman Gill’s return as T20 vice-captain ahead of Asia Cup would do a ‘world of good’ to the Indian team in the longer run, said former all-rounder Irfan Pathan on Tuesday, adding that the 25-year-old will look to prove a point with his aggressive batting.

Gill made a comeback to the shortest format for the continental tournament following a successful debut series as Test captain, and Pathan said it isn’t something that would put pressure on incumbent leader Suryakumar Yadav.

“This selection of being vice-captain of Shubman Gill without the consent of Surya Kumar Yadav would not have happened,” Pathan said.

Pathan said Gill will look to “prove a point”.

“What we have seen this season, the way he played, the amount of runs he scored in last few seasons in the IPL as well. Now the Indian team has gone to (scoring at) higher strike rate. They want to just be very aggressive. I don’t think so there will be an issue for Gill to start playing (an) aggressive role and do what team demands of him. More than anyone else in this group, Gill will go there and try to prove a point in terms of playing aggressive cricket.” agencies