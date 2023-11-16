Gill: Virat’s hunger and intensity inspire me

Mumbai: Being a youngster in a group of senior pros, opener Shubman Gill says batting maestro Virat Kohli’s hunger and intensity on the cricket field inspires him, and he also strives to learn from Rohit Sharma when the skipper is at the crease with him.

Virat’s record-breaking 50th ODI century against New Zealand powered India into the World Cup final here on Wednesday with the young Gill watching the legend achieve the historic feat from the dressing room after he had to retire hurt due of cramps at 80.

“Every time he comes on to the park, he does something special, and just how consistently he has been able to do it for the past 10-15 years is what is really inspiring,” Gill told the media here after India defeated New Zealand by 70 runs.

“For me, it is not so much about the skill that he has but it is more about the hunger when he goes there and the intensity with which he plays the game, is what inspires me. To be able to have that consistently for as long as he has been doing, it is what really inspires me,” said Gill.

Gill, who is billed to take over the mantle from the senior pro, said he shares some of the batting traits with Kohli.

“Honestly, we just talk about the situation and how we want to play. I think our game is a little similar in style, because, he and I, we also like to keep (the scoreboard) running,” Gill said.

“I am also a little busy, running singles, twos and hitting boundaries in between. I think we complement each other quite well so it works quite well in the middle,” he added.

Gill added he goes through a learning process every time he bats alongside Rohit Sharma, whose fearless approach at the crease has set the tone early for the team in almost every game in the World Cup.