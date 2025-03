Gill takes top spot Rohit, Kohli in top-10

new delhi: India captain Rohit Sharma jumped two places to third in the latest ICC ODI batter rankings following his stellar performance in the Champions Trophy final, while teammate Shubman Gill held on to the top spot.

Rohit smashed 76 from just 83 deliveries, helping India secure a four-wicket victory over New Zealand in the summit clash.

Star India batter Virat Kohli, who amassed 218 runs in the eight-team ICC tournament, slipped one place to fifth, while Shreyas Iyer remained steady at eighth, keeping four Indians in the top-10. New Zealand trio of Daryl Mitchell (up one place to sixth), Rachin Ravindra (up 14 spots to 14th) and Glenn Phillips (up six rungs to 24th) also made significant gains.

New Zealand captain and leftarm spinner Mitchell Santner was a big improver on the updated list for ODI bowlers.

Santner, who claimed nine wickets including two in the final, climbed six spots to second behind Sri Lankan offspinner Maheesh Theekshana.

Indian duo -- Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja -- rose three places each to be inside the top-10.