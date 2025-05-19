Gill, Sudharsan steal thunder from Rahul as GT seal playoff berth win

New Delhi: Openers Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill scripted an incredible run chase as Gujarat Titans handed Delhi Capitals a humiliating 10-wicket defeat and sealed their playoff berth in a crucial IPL match here on Sunday.

Chasing 200 for victory, Sudharsan (108 not out) and Gill (93 not out) made light work of the target, powering Gujarat to 205 for no loss with six balls to spare.

While Sudharsan struck 12 boundaries and four sixes, Gill clobbered seven sixes and three fours during the unbeaten stand. Earlier, KL Rahul flourished as an opener, hammering 14 fours and four sixes in an unbeaten 112 off 65 balls to propel Delhi Capitals to 199 for 3 after being put in to bat.

With this win, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings also confirmed their playoff berths. Delhi Capitals, meanwhile, must win both of their remaining matches and rely on other results to stand a chance of qualifying for the knockout stage.

DC’s ploy to open with a spin-pace combination backfired as GT raced to 31 without loss in two overs, with Sudharsan plundering 20 runs off T Natarajan, including three fours and a six. Axar Patel too was expensive, conceding 11 and 12 in his first two overs.

Bangladesh’s Mustafizur Rahman and Sri Lanka’s Dushmantha Chameera briefly stemmed the flow of runs with tidy spells as GT reached 59 for no loss at the end of the powerplay.

The spin duo of Vipraj Nigam and Kuldeep Yadav was introduced soon after, but DC burned two reviews in successive overs — both involving Sudharsan. The left-hander first survived a caught-behind appeal off Vipraj on 44, and then a leg-before shout off Kuldeep on 46, much to the home team’s frustration.