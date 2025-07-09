Gill storms into top-10 of Test rankings

Dubai: India captain Shubman Gill on Wednesday broke into the top-10 of the ICC men’s Test batting rankings for the first time in his career after a record-breaking performance against England at Edgbaston.

Gill smashed 269 and 161 in the game -- becoming only the second player in history to score more than 150 in both innings of a Test -- as India thrashed England by 336 runs to level the five-match series 1-1.

This was also his first win as Test captain. The 24-year-old, who was ranked 23rd before the series, has jumped 15 places to a career-best No.6 in the world, as per the latest ICC Test batters’ rankings released on Wednesday.

His match haul of 430 runs took his tally in the series to 585 with three Tests still to play.

Gill’s previous career-best rank was 14th, which he had achieved in September 2023.

In ODIs, Gill continues to lead the batting chart, while Sri Lanka’s Charith Asalanka (up to sixth) and Kusal Mendis (up 10 spots to 10th) made strides after their 2-1 series win over Bangladesh. Meanwhile, England’s Harry Brook has reclaimed the number 1 spot in the Test batters’ rankings after scoring 158 in the first innings at Edgbaston.