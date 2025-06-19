Gill relishes England challenge

leeds: Shubman Gill is embracing the challenge of England’s ever-changing weather as he prepares to lead India for the first time in a Test series, while senior batter KL Rahul is equally enthusiastic about playing in English conditions.

In a video shared by the BCCI on X, several Indian players, including skipper Gill, shared what comes to mind when they think of playing in England.

“Dukes ball, that’s number one. The weather which is always changing, that’s exciting and tough. And just the atmosphere of the crowd,” Gill said.

Rahul added: “Playing Test cricket here excites me. The English summer here is different from what we get back home, it’s something that I enjoy playing cricket in. When the sun is out it’s great to play cricket.