Gill, Rashid, Sudharsan set to be retained by Gujarat Titans

New Delhi: Gujarat Titans are set to retain their captain Shubman Gill alongside star spinner Rashid Khan and left-handed batter Sai Sudharsan ahead of the IPL mega auction.

Uncapped hitters Rahul Tewatia and Shahrukh Khan are also expected to be retained by the franchise.

“Shubman, Rashid and Sai will be retained by the franchise,” said an IPL source.

Gill, who is seen a future leader in the Indian cricket setup, had captained Titans for the first time earlier this year when the side finished eighth out of 10 teams.

Titans had won the IPL on debut in 2022 before finishing runners-up the following year, both under Hardik Pandya’s leadership.

The decision to retain Rashid is also on expected lines. The 26-year old took 19 wickets in his maiden season with the team in 2022 before collecting 27 wickets in the following season.

His form dipped this season when he took 10 wickets in 12 games at an average

of 36.70.