Gill, Pandya to return for T20Is vs SA

raipur: Flamboyant all-rounder Hardik Pandya and star batter Shubman Gill on Wednesday returned to the Indian T20I squad for the upcoming five-match series against South Africa after recovering from their respective injuries.

Gill, who missed a major part of the Test series and the ODIs against South Africa due to a neck injury, has been picked for the T20 games as vice-captain after recovering from his condition.

Gill’s participation, however, is subject to fitness clearance from the BCCI Centre of Excellence, the board said in a statement. Pandya, who missed the Asia Cup 2025 final and the five-match series in Australia, also made a comeback in India’s setup after proving his fitness on Tuesday during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match against Punjab.