‘Gill must play Kohli role in T20’

new delhi: Former India wicketkeeper-batter Deep Dasgupta feels that India’s T20I vice-captain Shubham Gill, who is currently struggling to get going in the shortest format, has to play a similar role what Virat Kohli did for so long by consistently holdiing on to one end.

The Indian Test and ODI skipper, who returned to the T20I setup during the Asia Cup and was named deputy to Suryakumar Yadav, has managed just 291 runs in 15 innings so far, a return that does not quite match his reputation as a batter. “For me Shubman’s role is very different, because if you see most of the other players are stoke players, so it is a kind of role that Virat played so well and did so well through the years, that is holding on one end while everyone plays around,” Deep said. He added that Gill needs to be the pivot around whom the rest of the batting lineup revolves. “I think I see Shubman in that role that Virat played. He is that fulcrum that everyone plays around.”