Gill ‘much better’ after injury rehab

Cuttack: Having recovered from a nasty neck injury, Shubman Gill is feeling good ahead of his comeback in the T20 International series against South Africa after undergoing extensive rehabilitation at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

The CoE cleared Gill to play in the five-match series against beginning here on Tuesday. India’s Test and ODI captain had injured his neck while playing a sweep shot in the first Test against South Africa last month, forcing him to miss the second Test and the ODI series.

The T20 vice-captain would be looking for some strong performances against the Proteas. “I’m feeling much better. I think the day that I came here, from that day till today, I’ve had quite a bit of skill sessions and some training sessions. So, I feel much, much better,” Gill said.