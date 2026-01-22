Gill leads star cast as Ranji resumes

Rajkot: All eyes will be on Shubman Gill when Ranji Trophy resumes on Thursday after India’s Test and ODI captain decided against taking a break and opting to turn up for Punjab against Saurashtra in a key Group B clash here.

After India’s unlikely 1-2 ODI series loss to New Zealand, Gill headed straight to this city, setting up a marquee duel against Saurashtra all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.

The fixture carries weight for both teams, with Saurashtra placed fourth on 13 points. Punjab sit sixth and face an uphill task in a group led by Karnataka on 21 points, three ahead of Maharashtra.

Another India regular in focus will be Mohammed Siraj, who is set for his first outing as Hyderabad captain at his home ground. Siraj, returning from International duty, replaces G Rahul Singh in the role and will lead Hyderabad against 42-time champions Mumbai in Group D, also marking his first Ranji appearance of the season.

Mumbai, unbeaten at the top of the group, will be without Ajinkya Rahane.