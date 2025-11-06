Gill is ridiculously talented, says Watson

Carrara: Shubman Gill is “ridiculously talented” and he should be able to make adjustments while navigating his way through the different formats and score big runs for India, feels former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson. Gill, India’s Test and ODI captain, has not scored big in the ongoing white-ball series against Australia. He made 10, 9 and 24 in the three one-dayers, 37 not out, 5 and 15 in the three T20 Internationals so far.

He came to Australia after scoring a hundred and a fifty in three innings in two Tests at home against the West Indies.

The fourth T20I of the five-match series will be played here on Thursday.

“It does take time (to make adjustments), and it’s through trial and error that you really realise exactly what you need to do to make those adjustments, and playing in different conditions as well,” Watson said.

“But Shubman is a ridiculously talented batter. He’s got an amazing technique. It’s not going to take him long at all to be able to really navigate his way through the different formats because when someone is as highly skilled as he is, it’s not going to take him too long,” Watson said, though conceding that switching formats is not easy but a player gets adapted with more matches under his belt.