Gill has done a good job, feels Tendulkar

London: Shubman Gill has done a good job in “putting things together” for a young Indian Test side and the new captain’s skills and composure have stood out in his initial days in the role, noted the legendary Sachin Tendulkar on Thursday.

Gill has led from the front, hammering 585 runs with three centuries including a double ton against England in the first two Tests of the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. Two of these centuries came in the second Test at Birmingham where Gill scored 269 and 161 to set up India’s first ever win at this venue, by a massive 336 runs.

“It’s good for world cricket when a young team which is trying to organise themselves as a strong unit, they’re coming together, making sure who plays what role in the team,” Tendulkar told a gathering at Lord’s during the unveiling of his portrait at the MCC Museum. “I think Shubman has done a good job in putting things together and staying calm. You always feel that he’s not panicking. He is calm. I remember (in) one of the interviews — (the) post-match interviews — they said that he’s calm, his heartbeat is always low, it doesn’t matter what the situation of the game is.”