Gill does India ton of good

Bengaluru: Shubman Gill has an invincibility cloak hung around his shoulders in ODIs these days. Conditions and oppositions do not feature in his set-list.

After taking a dominant avatar against England recently at home, Gill faced a different challenge against Bangladesh in India’s Champions Trophy opener in Dubai on Thursday night.

The pitch was sluggish and the bowlers consistently probed for weakness.

But Gill beat both to notch up his eighth ODI hundred that led India to a six-wicket victory. The 125-ball century was the slowest he has made so far, but was perhaps the most important in his career.

”He’s been batting brilliantly of late and what he showed us (against Bangladesh), it shouldn’t surprise anyone. What was good to see was he was there till the end,” said Rohit Sharma, seemingly chuffed about Punjab batter’s performance.