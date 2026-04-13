Gill, Buttler, Prasidh guide GT to 7-wicket win over LSG

Lucknow: Skipper Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler backed up Prasidh Krishna’s excellent four-wicket burst with flamboyant half-centuries, guiding Gujarat Titans to a comfortable seven-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants in an Indian Premier League match here on Sunday.

Prasidh shone bright with figures of 4 for 24 as GT restricted LSG to 164 for eight and then the visitors rode on Gill (56) and Buttler (60) to chase down the target with eight balls to spare. The Titans made 165 for three.

GT started brightly with Gill and Sai Sudharsan stitching 45 runs off 31 balls before the latter was dismissed by Digvesh Rathi, caught by Avesh Khan at fine leg.

Buttler grabbed with both hands the life offered to him by LSG skipper Rishabh Pant. The Englishman was dropped by the wicketkeeper off Rathi in the eighth over.

Thereafter, it was Gill and Buttler show, as the duo dismantled the LSG attack with brute force.

The duo shared 85 runs for the second wicket off just 58 balls and took the attack to the opposition bowlers.

While Gill made 56 off 40 balls and decorated his knock with six fours and one six, Buttler returned to form with an equally well-executed fifty.

But after doing all the hard work, Gill gloved a Prince Yadav bouncer to Pant while trying to pull the bowler.

It was double blow for GT as Buttler departed an over later while trying to hit a slower delivery from Mohammed Shami

out of the park, brilliantly caught by Aiden Markram at long-on boundary.

But Washington Sundar (21 not out) and Rahul Tewatia (10 not out) anchored GT home from there.

Earlier sent into bat, Markram made 30 off 21 balls, but Mitchell Marsh (11), Pant (18) and Ayush Badoni (9) failed to live up to the expectations.

Markram started on a bright note, finding the fence at will from the word go and decorated his innings with five boundaries and one six.