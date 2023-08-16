Gill achieves career-best 25th rank; Yadav, Jaiswal move up

Indian opener Shubman Gill on Wednesday achieved his career-best 25th position while his batting colleague Yashasvi Jaiswal and spinner Kuldeep Yadav also made significant gains in the latest ICC T20I rankings.

Gill gained 43 places following his scores of 77 and nine in the final two games of the five-match series against the West Indies.

His previous best was 30th position after his 126 against New Zealand in Ahmedabad earlier this year.

In the fourth match, Gill added 165 for the first wicket with Jaiswal, which is also the joint highest first-wicket stand for India. According to the ICC, Jaiswal rocketed over a thousand places’ to reach 88th.

Wrist spinner Yadav is now ranked 28th after he moved up 23 positions following a two-wicket spell in the fourth match at Lauderhill, Florida.

Following their 3-2 win in the series over India, the Caribbean players also witnessed improvements in their rankings.