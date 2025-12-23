Gill, Abhishek and Arshdeep in Punjab squad for Vijay Hazare Trophy

Chandigarh: Indian ODI skipper Shubman Gill, world’s No. 1 T20 batter Abhishek Sharma and pacer Arshdeep Singh were on Monday named in the Punjab squad for the Vijay Hazare Trophy, in line with BCCI’s diktat of mandatory participation.

Gill, who was dropped from India’s T20 World Cup squad, and Arshdeep, who is a white-ball regular might just be available for two to three games with ODIs against New Zealand set to start on January 11. Punjab, clubbed in Group C along with Mumbai, will play their first two games against Maharashtra (December 24) and Chattisgarh (December 26).