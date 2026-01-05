Gian Piero Gasperini’s homecoming heartbreak: Roma falls to Atalanta

Milan: Gian Piero Gasperini’s return to Bergamo ended in defeat as his Roma lost at Atalanta 1-0 in Serie A.

Giorgio Scalvini claimed the only goal in the 12th minute and Atalanta rose to eighth place.

Roma could have moved level with second-placed

Inter Milan with a win but instead was left level on points with Juventus, which moved into fourth despite being held to a surprise 1-1 draw by relegation-threatened Lecce.

Como was three points further back after a Lucas Da Cunha penalty gave it a 1-0 win over Udinese.

There was a minute’s silence before kickoff in every game in Serie A this weekend for

the victims of the fire at a Crans-Montana bar.

It was Gasperini’s first match against Atalanta since leaving in the summer after nine

high-scoring seasons in charge, during which he transformed the Bergamo team into a top contender in Italy and Europe.

Atalanta has struggled since his departure and is already on its second coach after Gasperini.

However, it was the home side which took the lead in the 12th minute when Scalvini managed to bundle in a corner.

Gianluca Scamacca thought he doubled Atalanta’s lead in the 28th but it was ruled out after a lengthy video review because the home forward was judged to be offside at the start of the movement.

Juventus dominated and had numerous chances but it was Lecce which took a surprise lead in first-half stoppage time.

There seemed little danger when Juventus defender Andrea Cambiaso rolled a ball towards teammate Pierre Kalulu but it was underpowered and Lameck Banda rushed in to intercept before cutting past two opponents and firing into the near corner.

Juventus leveled almost immediately after the break as Weston McKennie touched on a cross and rushed into the area, right in front of goal, to control the return

pass from Kenan Yildiz and fire home.