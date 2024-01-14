‘Ghaziabad for Football’ mission kicked off with a bang

Ghaziabad: In collaboration with All India Football Federation (AIFF) and IMT Ghaziabad, a mission ‘Ghaziabad for Football’ kicked off on Sunday to encourage children to pick up the game at the early age.

Globally acclaimed footballers - Patrick Baurer and Aguska Munich - have attended the event and displayed their tricks to the youth. Despite the bonechilling cold wave, a large number of children flocked to Model Sports Village Khurram.

Centre Head, IMT Sports Research Centre, Dr. Kanishk Pandey, who has conceptualised this idea, shared the nittigrity of football. Village Pradhan, Khurram Vinod termed ith an innovative idea.

The guests Patrick and Aguska said that they are fascinated to see the enthusiasm of the viewers and audiences.