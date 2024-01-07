Germany win United Cup title after thrilling final tie against Poland

Sydney: Reigning Olympic champion Alexander Zverev saved two match points in a remarkable comeback to win his singles tie in an epic three-setter and then helped clinch the United Cup final for Germany in the deciding mixed doubles match on Sunday.

The sixth-ranked Zverev showed plenty of stamina in returning from the previous night’s early morning finish to rally from a set down and two match points and defeat the No. 9-ranked Hurkacz 6-7 (3-7), 7-6 (8-6), 6-4 in a three-hour epic at Ken Rosewall Arena in Sydney.

Then, playing his sixth match in three days, including a 2.20 AM local time finish on Sunday in Germany’s marathon semifinal victory over Australia, Zverev partnered with Laura Siegemund to win the mixed doubles 6-4, 5-7, 10-4 in a super tiebreaker against Iga Swiatek and Hurkacz.

Fittingly, the winning shot was off Zverev’s racquet as his backhand volley winner clinched for Germany what had appeared an unlikely United Cup title after nail-biting victories in the semifinal and in Sunday’s final. Earlier, top-ranked woman Swiatek had given Poland an early lead with a straight-sets win against Angelique Kerber.