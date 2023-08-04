Germany, Brazil & Canada out from Women’s WC

Sydney: Change is happening fast in women’s soccer.

A leveling of the playing field is being highlighted at the Women’s World Cup, which saw two-time champion Germany crash out of the tournament on Thursday.

In the biggest upset of a World Cup that has been full of surprises, the second-ranked Germans, two-time World Cup winners, were eliminated in group stage for the first time in team history.

Copa America champion Brazil and Olympic gold medalist Canada were also eliminated in the first round, while Morocco, South Africa and Jamaica all advanced to the knockout stage while making history along the way.

“If I’m candid, I really am surprised,” said Jill Ellis, who coached America to World Cup wins in 2015 and 2019. “I think when you suddenly see a Germany or a Brazil get knocked out of a World Cup at the group stage, I don’t think any of us could have predicted that.

“Am I excited by the development? Of course, for sure. But I think I was thinking that (there would be) one more iteration of the World Cup before we started to see even more parity that we’re starting to see right now.”

Back-to-back defending champion America, the No. 1 team in the world, has looked vulnerable in its quest to win an unprecedented third consecutive title. The United States has won four of the first Women’s World Cups and has never finished lower than third.

But the Americans skirted into the knockout stage and look very vulnerable.

So, too, does fifth-ranked France.

The growing parity in women’s soccer has made for a thrilling group stage of the World Cup, which concluded with Thursday’s wild finale as Morocco beat Colombia 1-0, while Germany was held to a 1-1 draw by South Korea.

The Associated Press looks at how the gap has closed in the women’s game between the traditional powerhouse and the fast-closing underdogs:

FEARLESSNESS

Gone are the days when the underdogs were in awe of the traditional powerhouses. Jamaica held France to a 0-0 draw in its opening game of the tournament and repeated that trick as it eliminated

Brazil in the final match in Group F.

“I think the smaller nations are jumping on the bandwagon and saying, We can do this too,” said Jamaica coach Lorne Donaldson.

Marta Cox played extremely confident and curled in a spectacular free kick after two minutes of Panama’s 6-3 loss to France. And even after the French recovered to lead 5-1 after half time, Panama kept going to score twice more in a late fightback.

South Africa, meanwhile, stunned Italy with a 92nd-minute winner to advance to the knockouts.

Jamaica, for instance, is yet to concede a goal after three group games. “It’s hard to break down teams that are very, very organized,” said Ellis.

“The level of coaching has added a level of sophistication. If you can keep teams tight you are always in with a chance, with a penalty kick, a set piece or even a quick transition.” Haiti caused England problems with the speed of its counter attacks in the Lionesses’ opening game. European champion England needed a twice-taken Georgia Stanway penalty to win 1-0.agencies