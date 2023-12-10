German Bundesliga: Eintracht Frankfurt rout Bayern Munich 5-1

Berlin: Eintracht Frankfurt routed Bayern Munich 5-1 to deal the 11-time defending champion its first Bundesliga defeat of the season.

Omar Marmoush starred for the home team to end its run of four straight defeats across all competitions, and Bayern star Harry Kane failed to score for just the third time in the Bundesliga this season.

Bayern had an unexpected long break as last weekend’s match with Union Berlin was called off at short notice because of heavy snowfall in the Bavarian capital.

“When you have a week to prepare, you don’t have many arguments on your side,” said Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel, whose team hadn’t played since Nov. 29.

Union put its break to good use, however, ending its run of 16 games without a win across all competitions by beating Borussia M nchengladbach 3-1.

Benedict Hollerbach and Mikkel Kaufmann scored their first Bundesliga goals to lead Union to victory in coach Nenad Bjelica’s first home game in charge. Kevin Volland broke the deadlock for Union with a penalty.

“Hurrah, hurrah, Union is back!” the fans chanted afterward. It rhymes in German.

Union next plays Real Madrid for its last Champions League game of the season on Tuesday. Bayern’s loss left league leader Bayer Leverkusen as the only unbeaten team. Leverkusen visits in-form Stuttgart on Sunday.

The defeat was unexpected as Frankfurt lost its previous four games, including on Wednesday against third-division Saarbr cken in the German Cup. Saarbr cken previously knocked Bayern out of the competition.

Marmoush rewarded Frankfurt’s good start in the 12th minute, and ric Junior Dina Ebimbe made it 2-0 in the 31st, finishing off a move involving Marmoush and Ansgar Knauff.

Bayern was still recovering when Hugo Larsson got the third goal seven minutes later after intercepting a pass from Joshua Kimmich and playing a one-two with Marmoush.

Kimmich replied before the break with a well-struck shot from outside the penalty area.

Tuchel made two changes for the second half, but Dina Ebimbe scored again in the 50th when he fired past Neuer from a narrow angle.