Gavaskar hails Varun

nagpur: Batting legend Sunil Gavaskar has described Varun Chakravarthy as a “magician with the ball”, as the mystery spinner continues to flummox batters with his deception and unique variations. Chakravarthy picked up two big wickets at crucial junctures in India’s victory over New Zealand in the first T20I.

“Varun looked a little rusty, but that’s understandable. He picked up two wickets and the economy rate, when the batters are going hell-bent for leather, was pretty decent as well. The important thing is that his body language was good.

“Often, you know, his body language, sometimes when he’s taken for a few runs, can be a little bit down. That didn’t happen,” Gavaskar said. “He (Varun) was walking back to the mark, upright, wasn’t looking fazed by the fact that he’d been hit for a couple of sixes, and that’s always a good sign.”