Gavaskar hails Kohli as ODI G.O.A.T

New Delhi: Legendary batter Sunil Gavaskar on Sunday hailed Virat Kohli as the greatest one-day cricketer of all time, saying the Indian icon’s world-record tally of centuries underline his unmatched stature in the format. Kohli on Sunday brought up his 52nd ODI century, amassing 135 off 120 balls to help India post 349 for 8 against South Africa in the first ODI.

“I don’t think there’s any doubt about that. I mean, it’s not just me. I think those who have played with him and against him, they all agree that he is the greatest in the one-day format,” Gavaskar told Jiostar.