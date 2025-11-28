Gavaskar backs Gambhir

new delhi: Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has come out in defence of the embattled Gautam Gambhir, saying the head coach can only prepare the team and it is the players who have to deliver on the field.

Gambhir has come in for some scathing criticism following the massive 408-run loss to South Africa in the second Test in Guwahati, which helped the visitors sweep the two-match series.

“He’s a coach. The coach can prepare a team. The coach can tell, you know, a guy with his experience. But it’s out there in the middle that the players have to deliver,” Gavaskar said. “You’re not prepared to give him credit. If you’re not prepared to give him credit for the Champions Trophy and the Asia Cup win, then please tell me why you want to blame him for the team not doing well.”