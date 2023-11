: Gautam Gambhir on Wednesday was named ‘Mentor’ of Shah Rukh Khan-owned-Kolkata Knight Riders, an IPL franchise that won its two championships under his able leadership back in 2012 and 2014.

Gambhir, the hero of India’s T20 and 50 over World Cup victories, had led KKR from 2011 to 2017 before parting ways and for the past two seasons was

at helm of LSG as their ‘Mentor'.