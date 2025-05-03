Gauff routs Swiatek to reach Madrid Open final

Madrid: Coco Gauff overpowered defending champion Iga Swiatek 6-1 6-1 to reach the Madrid Open singles final for the first time Thursday. Gauff broke Swiatek’s serve three times in the first set and twice in the second to cruise to a 64-minute semifinal victory over the second-ranked Swiatek at the clay-court tournament.

In the men’s quarterfinals, Casper Ruud advanced by defeating Daniil Medvedev 6-3 7-5 to become the first player born in 1990 or later to reach 30 tour-level semifinals on clay.