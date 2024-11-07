Gauff defeats Swiatek to reach SFs at WTA Finals

Riyadh: Coco Gauff earned her second victory

over Iga Swiatek in 13 career matchups, winning 6-3, 6-4 at the WTA Finals to reach the semi-finals of the season-ending tournament.

The result means that Swiatek can’t move up from No. 2 in the rankings this week, so Aryna Sabalenka

will finish the year at No. 1 for the first time.

It was Gauff’s first victory over Swiatek since the 2023 Cincinnati Open, snapping a

four-match losing skid head-to-head.

Gauff, the 2023 U.S. Open champion, also put an end to five-time Grand Slam champ Swiatek’s six-match unbeaten run at the WTA Finals, an event the Polish star won a year ago.

The win moved Gauff to 2-0 in the Orange Group, while Swiatek fell to 1-1. Swiatek had

rallied to beat Barbora Krejcikova in three sets on Sunday in her first match in two months.