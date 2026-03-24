Gattuso: ‘No alibis’ for WC playoffs as Chiesa sent home

rome: Coach Gennaro Gattuso acknowledged that only “someone without blood running through their veins” wouldn’t feel nervous as Italy attempt to avoid failing to qualify for a third consecutive World Cup.

Gattuso is still just as feisty and gritty as when he played on the Italy team that won the country’s fourth World Cup in 2006.

Ahead of Thursday’s playoff match against Northern Ireland, he also suggested he sent home talented winger Federico Chiesa in what could amount to a definitive break with the standout player of the European Championship trophy run five years ago.

“It’s undeniable that there’s nervousness,” Gattuso said Monday. “Only someone without blood running through their veins wouldn’t feel it. But we need to do a good job of transmitting a lot of positivity.”

Positivity, however, is not what describes Italy’s performances in the playoffs for the previous two World Cups, when the Azzurri were eliminated by Sweden and North Macedonia, respectively. Italy are in jeopardy at the same stage for the coming World Cup in North America after two losses to Norway in qualifying. The Azzurri need to beat Northern Ireland at home in Bergamo and then Wales or Bosnia and Herzegovina away next week to avoid going at least 16 years without even playing a match at soccer’s biggest event.