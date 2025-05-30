Gasquet’s career ends with a whimper in loss to Sinner

Paris: World No. 1 Jannik Sinner sent Frenchman Richard Gasquet into retirement with a 6-3 6-0 6-4 hammering in the battle of generations at the French Open on Thursday to ease into the third round.

It was the second time in as many years in Paris that the 23-year-old beat local hero Gasquet, who said he would end his career that started over two decades ago and yielded 16 tour-level singles titles after his home Grand Slam.

With his team watching on in matching white T-shirts that read “Merci Richard” the 38-year-old soaked up his ovation and video messages from peers including Novak Djokovic and the recently retired Rafa Nadal on the big screen.

“I’d like to thank Jannik for his kindness and the player that he is and I know he’ll have a great career.” Gasquet said.

Third seed Alexander Zverev had to chase down dozens of drop shots from sprightly Dutchman Jesper de Jong before earning a 3-6 6-1 6-2 6-3 victory to advance to the third round.

The 28-year-old Zverev, a finalist in Paris last year and looking for his first Grand Slam title, found himself a break down with De Jong, ranked 88th in the world, initially matching the German’s baseline power punch for punch.

French 14th seed Arthur Fils beat Spain’s Jaume Munar 7-6(3) 7-6(4) 2-6 0-6 6-4 in front of a raucous crowd on Court Suzanne-Lenglen, winning a thrilling second-round match lasting over four hours.

On the women’s side, Second seed Coco Gauff moved into the third round by beating unseeded Czech Tereza Valentova 6-2 6-4 although the American did not have things all her own way.

Gauff came under threat from the 18-year-old Valentova’s powerful serve but found a way past her thanks to her relentless returning and powerful groundstrokes.

“She’s very young and I knew it would be a tough match,” Gauff said.

Australian Open champion Madison Keys, seeded seventh, dispatched Britain’s Katie Boulter 6-1 6-3.