Ganguly returns as CAB president

Kolkata: Former India captain Sourav Ganguly on Monday returned as the president of Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) after six years and picked out the boosting of Eden Gardens’ capacity to one lakh and securing marquee fixtures during next year’s T20 World Cup among his top priorities.

Ganguly was elected unopposed at the CAB’s 94th annual general meeting here on Monday, marking his comeback to the state association after six years. He earlier served as CAB president from 2015 to 2019.

He also pledged to oversee a smooth return of Test cricket to Eden Gardens when India hosts world champions South Africa on November 14.

The 53-year-old, who previously served as BCCI president from 2019 to 2022, replaced his elder brother Snehasish Ganguly, who had to step down following the completion of a six-year tenure cap. The former India left-hander’s immediate responsibility would be to prepare for the India vs South Africa Test

in November.