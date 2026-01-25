Ganguly brings sense of calm to dressing room: Maharaj

Cape Town: Pretoria Capitals captain Keshav Maharaj has credited head coach Sourav Ganguly for transforming the team's culture, saying the former India skipper's positive outlook and patience have brought calm and belief into the dressing room ahead of the SA20 final against Sunrisers Eastern Cape.

Led by Maharaj, the Capitals have scripted a remarkable turnaround this season after failing to reach the playoffs in the previous two editions.

In his debut stint as head coach, Ganguly has guided the side to its second-ever final, where they will face a formidable Sunrisers team at the Newlands Cricket Ground here Sunday.

"Dada (Ganguly) was really excited, obviously it’s his first assignment as head coach. He’s been a captain who won many big occasions for India and feeding off his knowledge and having someone of his stature in the change room, along with our South African legends, has brought that sense of calm," Maharaj said ahead of the summit clash.

"He's very positive and very accessible with information because he wants the best out of his players. He gives everyone the same love, care and attention that is required," he added.

The Sunrisers, who won back-to-back titles in 2023 and 2024 before finishing runners-up last season, are aiming for a historic third crown after reaching the final for the fourth consecutive year.

Maharaj said Ganguly’s experience of handling big-match pressure has been invaluable for the Capitals, who regained momentum after an inconsistent league phase.

"Obviously, we've had a bit of an up-and-down season. We haven’t played too well at home, to say the least, but we’ve found a bit of rhythm at the right time. It is about keeping the momentum and implementing our basics," he said.

The second qualifier at the Wanderers was played on a slow surface, but Maharaj is optimistic about conditions at Newlands.

"I'm sure it'll be better than Qualifier 2. It looks like a good wicket and we've had really good weather in Cape Town, so we’re hoping for a surface that balances both teams," he said.

On the fitness front, Maharaj said there were no major concerns despite Dewald Brevis suffering a finger injury in the qualifier and fast bowler Lungi Ngidi failing to complete his quota of overs in the previous match.

"There’s no concern about Brevis; he’s fine. Ngidi bowled today, so I hope he’ll be back in action tomorrow," he said.

Sunrisers captain Tristan Stubbs also confirmed that his entire squad is available for the final. Leading the side for the first time in the SA20, Stubbs said the responsibility has helped him grow as a cricketer, with senior player Quinton de Kock playing a key mentoring role.

"I've actually enjoyed it. Some days you know exactly what needs to be done and other days I lean on Quinny. He’s been a great help, and it’s helped my fielding as well because you think less about yourself and more about the game," Stubbs said.

Despite losing to the Capitals by seven wickets in the first qualifier, Stubbs said the Sunrisers are not driven by thoughts of revenge.

"We start nought for nought in a final. We’ll plan like we do for every game. I’ve been hounded for tickets, so it’s going to be sold out and exciting," he said.

Stubbs also praised England all-rounder James Coles, who starred in Qualifier 2 with figures of one for 15 and an unbeaten 45 off 19 balls against Paarl Royals.

"I don't think many South Africans would have seen him before this. He’s probably having the best month of his life. From what the English boys and AB (de Villiers) told us, they said he’s a player — a really good spinner and a really good batter — and he’s been magnificent for us," Stubbs said.