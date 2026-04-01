Ganguly bats for more Tests at Eden

new delhi: Former India captain and Cricket Association of Bengal President Sourav Ganguly would love to host as many Tests as possible at the Eden Gardens but he is also “happy” to see the traditional format reach other venues like Guwahati and Ranchi.

Unveiling Team India’s home season for 2026-27, the BCCI last week left out traditional venues like Kolkata and Mumbai from the marquee Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, scheduling matches in Nagpur, Chennai, Guwahati, Ranchi and Ahmedabad from January 21 to February 25 next year.

Reacting to the move, Ganguly said Eden Gardens has got its fair share of games. “It’s always great to have big Test matches at Eden Gardens. As the president of the CAB, I would like to host Test matches here, but we got the Test against South Africa, then there were T20 World Cup games and the IPL,” he said.