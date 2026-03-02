Ganguly backs Samson as white-ball regular

Kolkata: Former captain Sourav Ganguly on Monday backed Sanju Samson to feature consistently in India's white-ball squads and expressed surprise at the criticism about the swashbuckling keeper-batter in the run-up to the T20 World Cup.

Samson smashed an unbeaten 97 off 50 balls -- his first fifty in 13 innings -- to anchor India's 196-run chase in what was a virtual quarterfinal against the West Indies here on Sunday.

Terming it an outstanding knock, Ganguly said: "He's a very good player. He should consistently play for India in white-ball cricket -- 100 per cent.

"It was a virtual quarterfinal, and to be 97 not out shows his quality. He's that sort of a player... when he gets in, he will hurt the opposition."

The innings came on a day when India's most established batters -- Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, skipper Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya -- departed cheaply.

But Samson absorbed the pressure, paced the chase smartly, and batted till the end playing a risk-free game.

"He played to the situation, and that was important. What it teaches all of us is that the same boy who, in the last six months, could not find his place in the team - whether it was Ishan Kishan opening or somebody else coming in.

"Just before the World Cup, I used to read headlines saying 'Sanju fails again', 'he should not deserve a place', 'India has so much talent, why is Shubman Gill not in the side?' - and yet here is a boy in a quarterfinal game, gets 97 not out and takes you to the semifinal," Ganguly added.

England tougher than West Indies

=======================

Ganguly also stated that England will be a tougher opponent than the West Indies, adding that the home team must maintain its clinical form to cross the semi-final hurdle in Mumbai.

India produced a near-perfect chase to beat West Indies by five wickets in a high-scoring do-or-die contest at Eden Gardens on Sunday, setting up a last-four clash against England at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.

"England will be a stronger opposition than the West Indies. They have to play just like they won yesterday," Ganguly said on the sidelines of the CII West Bengal's Annual Meeting & Conference here.

After a rusty start to their campaign, the Harry Brook-led side peaked at the right time, winning all three Super Eights matches to top Group 2 and enter the semifinals on a high note.

For India, the biggest positive has been Sanju Samson's return to form at the top of the order after a disappointing New Zealand series in the build-up to the T20 showpiece.