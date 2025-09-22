Ganguly all set to return unopposed as CAB president amid image crisis battle

Kolkata: Former India captain Sourav Ganguly is set to return unopposed as Cricket Association of Bengal president at its annual general meeting here on Monday, but his second stint promises to be more challenging with the association hit by financial irregularities and credibility concerns in recent months.

The entire panel led by Ganguly -- Bablu Kolay (secretary), Madan Mohan Ghosh (joint-secretary), Sanjay Das (treasurer) and Anu Dutta (vice-president) -- is also set to be elected unopposed.

The former BCCI president will be replacing his elder brother Snehasish Ganguly, who had to step down following the six-year cap on executive positions as mandated by the Lodha Committee directives. CAB’s image has been dented by a series of controversies in the recent past while the performance of the Ranji Trophy side has been lukewarm.

Finance committee member Subrata Saha was recently fined Rs 2 lakh and barred from sub-committee activities after being found guilty of conflict of interest, while the association itself was also penalised.

Earlier in August, joint-secretary Debabrata Das was suspended for six months over allegations of financial misconduct.