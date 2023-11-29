Ganemat & Anantjeet win shooting c’ship

Ganemat Sekhon and Anantjeet Singh Naruka, arguably India’s number one women’s and men’s skeet shooters at present, added another feather to their cap by winning maiden individual senior national titles here on Wednesday.

Competing at the 66th National Shooting Championship Competitions for shotgun shooters, Punjab’s Ganemat and Rajasthan’s Anantjeet took contrasting paths towards the same result.

Ganemat shot a below-par 116 in qualification and had to come through a five-way shoot-off for four final qualifying places, before shooting down 56 targets to win the 60-shot final. Qualifiers leader Zahra Deesawala was second with 55 hits while Sanjana Sood was third with 44.

In men’s skeet, Anantjeet shot at a different level, registering a pillar to post victory.

He topped the qualifiers with a 123 out of 125. The next best in

the field was 121.