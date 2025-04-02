Game has changed from 2022 to 2025: Prasidh Krishna

Bengaluru: Having been forced to stay away from IPL since 2022 due to injuries, Gujarat Titans pacer Prasidh Krishna is slowly getting used to the “pace of the game” as his body gets tuned to the rigours of a fast-paced format.

Prasidh returned to the league through a contract with the GT, and went for 41 runs against Punjab Kings, his first match in the tournament after three years.

“As much as I try to tell myself that it’s just another tournament, just another game, I did feel that I’m coming in after a few years, especially coming in not having played a lot of T20s in the last two years because the pace of the game has changed from 2022 to 2025,” he said.