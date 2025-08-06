Gambhir wants team to focus on improving

new delhi: India head coach Gautam Gambhir has emphasised on building a strong team culture comprising qualities of hard work and improvement, one that should attract players even as the personnel keeps changing over time.

Gambhir conveyed his thoughts in a short dressing room speech after India secured a memorable 2-2 draw against England for the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy on Monday, fighting tooth and nail over the course of five Tests.

“The way this series has panned out, 2-2, is an outstanding result. Congratulations to everyone,” Gambhir said in a video shared by BCCI.

“Remember, we will keep getting better. We will keep working hard. We will keep improving our areas because if we keep doing that, we can dominate cricket for a very long time.”

“People will come and go but the culture of the dressing room should always be like that (that) people want to be a part of this culture. That is what we want to create,” added Gambhir, after India averted a possible third consecutive

series loss.