Gambhir takes charge as India hit ground in SL ahead of white-ball series

Pallekele: The new head coach Gautam Gambhir on Tuesday took charge of the Indian men’s cricket team as the visitors hit the ground running in their first practice session here, ahead of three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka.

Gambhir led the team to the ground and oversaw the training session which included fielding drills and sessions with the players.

The training session was mostly around running, catching and one-on-one interactions. The new T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav was

also involved in an interaction with the players. Gambhir

was seen giving some batting tips to Sanju Samson and had a chat with all-rounder Shivam Dube.

Former India all-rounder Abhishek Nayar and the Netherlands batter Ryan ten Doeschate are part of Gambhir’s coaching staff.