Gambhir slams Gill’s critics

Manchester: India’s fighting draw in the fourth Test against England brought out the combatant in Gautam Gambhir, who lambasted “critics” of new captain Shubman Gill and asserted that his team is fighting for “the common man back home”.

Gambhir wants his players to make their own history rather than follow anyone from the past including himself. And, after a memorable comeback in the Manchester Test, they are moving in that direction.

“They want to fight for the common man back home. And the important thing is that the way a lot of people had written us off in this Test match, this is the foundation of this team,” Gambhir said

on Sunday.