Gambhir rushes back home

Beckenham: India head coach Gautam Gambhir on Friday returned to the country after mother Seema Gambhir had to be hospitalized due to health emergency, a BCCI source said.

The source said Gambhir had to fly back to attend to his mother, who suffered a heart attack and is currently in ICU in a New Delhi hospital.

The Shubman Gill-led Indian Test squad is in the UK to play a five-match series against England starting June 20 in Leeds.

“Gautam’s mother had a heart attack on Wednesday. He and his family left for India on Thursday and they have reached Delhi,” the BCCI source informed.

In Gambhir’s absence, assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate will assume the team’s charge during the four-day intra-squad match between India and India A.