Gambhir opens up on Oz ODIs loss

new delhi: Commendable” performances in a losing cause should “never” be celebrated, said India head coach Gautam Gambhir as he took a critical view of the team’s recent ODI series defeat to Australia.

The ODI series Down Under marked the return of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to competitive cricket after the IPL. Sharma was adjudged player of the series for a hundred in the third ODI that India won to avoid a whitewash.

“...I’ve always been a believer that it’s not about the individual performances. I can be very happy with the individual performances, and I will always remain happy with individual performances. But ultimately it’s the loss of one day’s series, that’s the bottom line and I can never celebrate a series loss as a coach,” he said.