Gambhir lauds Rohit’s captaincy

Mumbai: Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir is in awe of Rohit Sharma’s captaincy qualities, saying that a good leader is judged by the amount of security he provides his teammates, and the right-hander has done that over the years. Rohit has led Mumbai Indians to a record five IPL titles. Under his captaincy MI also won the now-defunct Champions League Twenty20 competition in 2013.

Rohit has been phenomenal with the bat and leadership skills in the ongoing World Cup as India remained unbeaten in the league stage, winning nine matches on the trot to storm into the semifinal, where they will play New Zealand on Wednesday. “There is nothing which has changed from 2019 to 2023. There were so many changes that happened in 2019 as compared to the least amount of changes that has happened in 2023,” Gambhir told Star Sports.